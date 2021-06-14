S. KOREA ADDS 399 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.06.14 (15:43) 수정 2021.06.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 399 infections as of the midnight of Monday. It is largely due to drops in testing over the weekend. But this is the first time in 77 days the nation recorded a daily tally of less than 400. Of the new cases, 360 were domestically transmitted, with 120 from Seoul and 113 from Gyeonggi-do Province. Among the 39 imported cases, 20 were South Korean nationals while 19 were foreigners. Three more people died yesterday to bring the accumulated death toll to 1,988.

S. KOREA ADDS 399 NEW CASES

입력 2021-06-14 15:43:09 수정 2021-06-14 16:45:37 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 399 infections as of the midnight of Monday. It is largely due to drops in testing over the weekend. But this is the first time in 77 days the nation recorded a daily tally of less than 400. Of the new cases, 360 were domestically transmitted, with 120 from Seoul and 113 from Gyeonggi-do Province. Among the 39 imported cases, 20 were South Korean nationals while 19 were foreigners. Three more people died yesterday to bring the accumulated death toll to 1,988.