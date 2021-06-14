기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The main opposition People Power Party's new chairman Lee Jun-seok visited the Daejeon National Cemetery as his first official schedule, following his election last Friday. During the visit Monday morning, Lee paid tribute to soldiers who died in the line of duty, including the 46 crewmembers of the Cheonan warship that was torpedoed by North Korea in 2010. In a meeting with the bereaved families of the Cheonan victims, he apologized as the conservative party's leader for failing to help heal their wounds for more than a decade. He also left a message in a visitors' book, saying Korea, preparing for the future, will never forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes. Cash-strapped budget carrier Eastar Jet will hold a bidding to select its new owner on Monday. A construction company called Sungjung was chosen as a preferred bidder last month. But that could change if a better offer is made by other bidders. Previously, Ssang Bang Wool Group, Harim Group and a private equity fund expressed interest in acquiring the troubled airline company. However, it remains unknown whether or not they will participate in the bidding.
