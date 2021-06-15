기사 본문 영역

UNIFICATION MINISTER POSTPONES U.S. TRIP
입력 2021.06.15 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.15 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Unification Minister Lee In-young is known to have tentatively pushed back his trip to the U.S. that was scheduled later this month. A government source said Tuesday that Lee decided to postpone the visit. The delay is likely due to increased uncertainties in Korean Peninsula affairs such as North Korea's stance on South Korea and the U.S. still not confirmed. The North has yet to formally remark on last month's South Korea-U.S. summit talks. There's also no news on a plenary session of the ruling Workers Party which Pyongyang had said would take place in early June.
