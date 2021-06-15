VACCINATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.06.15 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.15 (16:46)

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Tuesday that some 12.5 million people have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose and the figure is expected to top 13 million today or tomorrow. He said the government goal to reach that number by the end of June will be achieved earlier by 2 weeks, and thanked Korean citizens for taking part in the vaccination drive. But the minister warned against complacency. He noted the virus reproduction rate recorded 1.02 last week and the outbreak can spread any time if the country lowers its guard.

