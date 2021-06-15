기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HA TAE-KEUNG TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT
입력 2021.06.15 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.15 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung has declared his bid to run for president as the PPP's first sitting member of parliament to do so. In a press conference, the three-term lawmaker said the public wants an end to outdated 20th century politics. He expressed hopes to build a country where science and intellect defeats lack of reason and fake news. He pledged to introduce a public referendum on electing the chief prosecutor and abolish the Justice Ministry as well as the current administrative system consisting of 17 provinces and cities in the aim to foster more megalopolis regions.
  • HA TAE-KEUNG TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT
    • 입력 2021-06-15 15:31:03
    • 수정2021-06-15 16:46:18
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung has declared his bid to run for president as the PPP's first sitting member of parliament to do so. In a press conference, the three-term lawmaker said the public wants an end to outdated 20th century politics. He expressed hopes to build a country where science and intellect defeats lack of reason and fake news. He pledged to introduce a public referendum on electing the chief prosecutor and abolish the Justice Ministry as well as the current administrative system consisting of 17 provinces and cities in the aim to foster more megalopolis regions.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!