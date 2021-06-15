HA TAE-KEUNG TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT News Today 입력 2021.06.15 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung has declared his bid to run for president as the PPP's first sitting member of parliament to do so. In a press conference, the three-term lawmaker said the public wants an end to outdated 20th century politics. He expressed hopes to build a country where science and intellect defeats lack of reason and fake news. He pledged to introduce a public referendum on electing the chief prosecutor and abolish the Justice Ministry as well as the current administrative system consisting of 17 provinces and cities in the aim to foster more megalopolis regions.

HA TAE-KEUNG TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

입력 2021-06-15 15:31:03 수정 2021-06-15 16:46:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



