NAVY HELPS DELIVERING VACCINATIONS

[Anchor Lead]



Residents on remote islands are facing diffculties in getting COVID-19 vaccines due to limited medical facilities. Korea's Navy is helping out by sending large ships with vaccines on board.



[Pkg]



A 4,500-ton naval vessel appears off the coast of Jindo Island in Jeollanam-do Province. This is the Hansandoham, the South Korean Navy's first training ship. The warship was dispatched to help island residents facing difficulty receiving COVID-19 vaccines due to the lack of medical facilities and workers. Speed boats and landing boats have been mobilized to transport residents to the warship, which cannot approach the coast due to shallow waters. Military doctors warmly greet the residents. They administer vaccines after the residents undergo temperature checks and fill out medical questionnaires. After the brief sting of the shots, the vaccinated residents thank the military medical staff.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwan-seop(Gasado Resident) : "I am relieved to get the vaccine. This is the first time in my 90-year life to receive help from young naval forces."



In particular, elderly people who find it difficult to move are grateful that they don't need to travel to the mainland to get vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Chang Kwang-cheol(Gasado Resident) : "It takes a whole day to go to a hospital and sign up. It is very convenient to receive the vaccine aboard the Hansandoham."



This marks the first time a naval vessel has been mobilized to administer COVID-19 vaccines.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-young(Hansandoham's doctor) : "I am glad to help island residents who have mobility difficulties and face limited medical access."



The Navy plans to operate the Hansandoham to give the Janssen vaccine to some 630 island residents in Jeollanam-do Province by the end of the month.

