PRESIDENT MOON ARRIVES AT SPAIN News Today 입력 2021.06.16 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Spain, the final leg of his European tour. The two nations are expected to discuss cooperation in public health and economy.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in is in Spain at the invitation of King Felipe VI. Moon is the first head of state to visit Spain since the pandemic began. His visit comes 20 months after the Spanish monarch visited Korea. They began their meeting by inspecting honor guards at the Royal Palace in Madrid. At a welcome dinner hosted by the Spanish king, following Moon's visit to Madrid City Hall, the president expressed hope that the two nations will work together toward resolving issues of bilateral concern such as climate change, green recovery and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "The Korean people and I believe that Spain will achieve yet another feat. We are ready to join you on this journey as your friend of 70 years."



In his upcoming meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Moon is expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in the public health care sector to end the pandemic. The two leaders will also likely discuss ways to bolster cooperation in the customs sector to promote trade investment and diversify economic cooperation including in eco-friendly industries. A Cheong Wa Dae official said the president's visit to Spain will serve as a momentum for strengthening strategic partnership with the one of the EU's top-four nations whose population and economy are similar to those of Korea. Moon is also expected to touch upon joint advancement to the overseas construction market along with Spain, which is known as a construction superpower. It ranks second in terms of overseas construction orders. While in Madrid, the president is scheduled to visit the Senate. He will also attend a business forum in Barcelona. During his trip to Austria on Tuesday, Moon had a video call with Franz-Werner Haas, the CEO of CureVac, which is developing a second-generation mRNA vaccine. The president asked him to consider South Korea as a production base of CureVac's vaccine in the Asia-Pacific region.

