PLANS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation’s political schedule is set to the upcoming presidential election in the spring of 2022 The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential hopefuls are publicly feuding over delaying the primaries. Meanwhile, newly elected People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok asked former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the most promising presidential candidate from the opposition camp, to show his governing capabilities. Yoon plans to announce whether he will run in the presidential race as early as the end of this month.



[Pkg]



While the Democratic Party leadership still remains undecided about deferring the presidential primaries a feud among its hopefuls has become quite public. Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung who set up a Seoul office for his supporters to broaden his base had this to say about those in favor of delaying the primaries.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Governor) : "There was a time when peddlers used to attract people’s attention with rare animals to sell fake medicine. That kind of practice doesn’t work nowadays."



Meanwhile, former DP leader Lee Nak-yon publicly mentioned the possibility of a postponement, saying that at this pace the primaries will take place during the summer vacation season when people are indifferent to political affairs. He has former PM Chung Sye-kyun on his side.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former Democratic Party Leader) : "Discussion within the party has begun in earnest, so I will wait for the party to come to a conclusion shortly."



People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok repeatedly proposed to the presidential hopefuls outside of the party that the election timetable must start on time in August. His remark appears to pressure former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the most promising candidate not belonging to a party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Leader) : "I want to ask if anyone in history succeeded in uniting a party and winning the presidency after joining a party so hastily. One must go through the process of becoming one with the party."



Jeju Governor and People Power Party’s presidential candidate Won Hee-ryong also directed his criticism towards Yoon by adding that giving special treatment to a select individual wouldn’t help the party. As the main opposition bloc keeps pressing him, the former prosecutor general’s camp said that Yoon will make up his mind soon and his decision won’t interfere with the election timetable. Yoon plans to publicly announce his bid for presidency as early as the end of this month and no later than early July.

