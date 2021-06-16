ATTEMPT TO SMUGGLE CULTURAL ASSETS News Today 입력 2021.06.16 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The police have caught 11 individuals including foreign nationals who tried to smuggle Korean cultural assets overseas. They attempted to smuggle the goods out of the country using suitcases or international parcel service. Among the 92 pieces of confiscated articles are some national treasure-level valuable assets.



[Pkg]



This grayish-blue celadon dating back to the early Joseon era is a valuable relic used to hold liquor or oil during ancestral ritual ceremonies. Wooden cash boxes merchants used to keep their money in the latter Joseon period. All of these articles were purchased in South Korea by Japanese people who have been caught while trying to smuggle them to Japan using parcel delivery service. An international crime unit at Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency has been working with the Cultural Heritage Administration and uncovered 11 people who sought to smuggle Korean cultural assets abroad in the past 3 years. Seven of them are foreign nationals including people from Japan, China and Vietnam. Their occupations ranged from teacher to researcher and professional brokers. Police have seized 92 pieces from them. The smugglers purchased the goods at antique shops nationwide and tried to send them overseas through false reports of what they were.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-chun(Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency) : "The number one excuse they give is that they didn’t know it was a cultural asset. And nearly all of them tried to smuggle them to their own countries."



Some precious objects among the confiscated goods include ancient documents and Goryeo dynasty celadon dating back to as early as the 11th century.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-min(Cultural Heritage Administration) : "The rare books will be a great contribution to academics. Other articles were actually used at home and will provide a glimpse into daily life of those days."



Police and the Cultural Heritage Administration decided to hand over all the seized assets to the country so they can be stored at the National Palace Museum of Korea.

