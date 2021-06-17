S. KOREA-SPAIN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP News Today 입력 2021.06.17 (15:21) 수정 2021.06.17 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



In Spain for a state visit, President Moon Jae-in decided to upgrade Korea-Spain relations to a strategic partnership. Korea and Spain may also designate each other as the quarantine-free travel zones where people can travel without self-isolation.



[Pkg]



While in Spain, President Moon Jae-in agreed to upgrade South Korea’s ties with the fourth largest economy in the EU to a “strategic partnership.”



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President(Address at Cortes Generales)) : "Spain and South Korea will respond together to new challenges with tolerance, co-existence, alliance and cooperation and open a new future of joint prosperity."



The two sides signed MOUs on boosting cooperation in the green and digital sectors that will lead future growth. Spain is a low-carbon industrial powerhouse where renewable energy accounts for 40% of its energy supply. Seoul expects cooperation in the fields of solar energy, wind power and electric vehicles.



[Soundbite] Pedro Sánchez(Prime Minister of Spain) : "I believe Korean companies’ experiences and technical knowhow will help provide big opportunities to Spain."



There will be joint construction projects as well. Spain is strong in design, South Korea in construction. The two countries have jointly worked on 52 projects so far, earning 16.2 billion dollars in amount of order received. The two partners will now expand joint ventures to third countries. The two sides may sign an agreement that exempts quarantine to vaccinated citizens traveling between the two countries in order to rejuvenate tourism after the pandemic. Spain, where BTS enjoys a huge following, has high demand for tour programs in Korea. Discussions to allow group tours between the two countries are likely to take place as early as next month.

