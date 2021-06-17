THREE-HARVEST WAXY CORN EXPERIMENT News Today 입력 2021.06.17 (15:21) 수정 2021.06.17 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Waxy corn with glutinous kernels is Korea’s favorite summertime snack. For the first time in Korea, an experiment is underway in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province that allows this corn variety to be harvested three times a year.



[Pkg]



Corn plants have grown tall enough to tower over an adult. Inside the husk are white pearly kernels. A farming experiment to harvest the waxy corn three times a year is underway here. The corn is ready for the first round of harvest.



[Soundbite] Kim Nam-bin(Corn farmer) : "I’ve been growing corn for more than 50 years. I've harvested corn up to twice a year, but never three times."



Three harvests are possible by transplanting saplings on the harvested corn fields. It takes about four months between seeding in early February to first harvest. But given the high temperatures in summer and the warm climate in Yeosu, the second and third harvests are expected to take only about two months. The corn is projected for harvests in June, August and October. If this experiment succeeds, the crop output is expected to increase by roughly 2.5 times from previous years. The city of Yeosu plans to ensure a steady income for farmers by using corn for processed food like noodles after July when corn hits the market and prices plunge nationwide.



[Soundbite] Lee Byeong-ju(Local Specialty Fostering Division, Yeosu City Gov’t) : "Yeosu’s specialties include Dolsan leaf mustard and Geomundo mugwort. We hope to make Yeosu corn another regional specialty by helping local farmers and food processors do their part."



The city of Yeosu has launched a local corn business team comprised of agricultural experts and hopes to encourage all corn farmers to adopt the three-harvest method if the experiment is successful.

