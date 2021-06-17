AI-AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY ON SHIP News Today 입력 2021.06.17 (15:21) 수정 2021.06.17 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Self-driving system is not for cars anymore. Sea vessels are now equipped with an AI-equipped autonomous operation system, fueling the competition to seize the next-generation smart vessel market. Korea has also started its first complete autonomous sailing of a sea-faring vessel.



[Pkg]



A 12-person cruise ship glides on the Pohang Canal. The ship navigates the curves of the narrow waterway with an average width of around 10 meters. The ship is operated automatically by the steering gear loaded with navigation data while the captain merely sits there as a passenger. Artificial intelligence analyzes the ship’s condition and surroundings while driving it autonomously. This self-sailing ship is capable of departing from port, sailing, returning to port and berthing all on its own.



[Soundbite] Lim Do-hyeong(CEO, Avikus) : "Together with a local shipping line, we plan a transoceanic crossing later this year using a large commercial vessel equipped with the autonomous sailing system."



It is equipped with an advanced navigational assistance system such as a laser sensor and special cameras, allowing the ship to respond to bad weather, sea currents, appearance of fishing boats and other unexpected situations.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Jin-whan(KAIST) : "South Korea is the world’s No. 1 shipbuilder. This world-class technological competitiveness should be capitalized to secure these technologies and apply them in building ships."



The government plans to provide full assistance so that the autonomous sailing system can be improved to accommodate minimum passenger capacity by 2025 and seize 50% of the global market. The global market for self-sailing vessels is expected to amount to some 240 billion dollars by 2028.

AI-AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY ON SHIP

입력 2021-06-17 15:21:04 수정 2021-06-17 16:48:52 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Self-driving system is not for cars anymore. Sea vessels are now equipped with an AI-equipped autonomous operation system, fueling the competition to seize the next-generation smart vessel market. Korea has also started its first complete autonomous sailing of a sea-faring vessel.



[Pkg]



A 12-person cruise ship glides on the Pohang Canal. The ship navigates the curves of the narrow waterway with an average width of around 10 meters. The ship is operated automatically by the steering gear loaded with navigation data while the captain merely sits there as a passenger. Artificial intelligence analyzes the ship’s condition and surroundings while driving it autonomously. This self-sailing ship is capable of departing from port, sailing, returning to port and berthing all on its own.



[Soundbite] Lim Do-hyeong(CEO, Avikus) : "Together with a local shipping line, we plan a transoceanic crossing later this year using a large commercial vessel equipped with the autonomous sailing system."



It is equipped with an advanced navigational assistance system such as a laser sensor and special cameras, allowing the ship to respond to bad weather, sea currents, appearance of fishing boats and other unexpected situations.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Jin-whan(KAIST) : "South Korea is the world’s No. 1 shipbuilder. This world-class technological competitiveness should be capitalized to secure these technologies and apply them in building ships."



The government plans to provide full assistance so that the autonomous sailing system can be improved to accommodate minimum passenger capacity by 2025 and seize 50% of the global market. The global market for self-sailing vessels is expected to amount to some 240 billion dollars by 2028.