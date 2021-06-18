기사 본문 영역

RULING ON TRAVEL CANCELLATION FEE
입력 2021.06.18 (15:22) 수정 2021.06.18 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A local court has ordered a travel agency to return a down payment to a newly wed couple who canceled their honeymoon due to COVID-19. The Incheon District Court has sided with the plaintiff and ordered the firm to refund the 400-thousand won deposit and also pay compensation for the delay. The court said the pandemic constitutes the terms of contract stipulating “natural disasters and other reasons” and the mandatory 14-day quarantine is considered a government order. The court ruled that the plaintiff can cancel the travel without having to pay penalty fees.
[Anchor Lead]

A local court has ordered a travel agency to return a down payment to a newly wed couple who canceled their honeymoon due to COVID-19. The Incheon District Court has sided with the plaintiff and ordered the firm to refund the 400-thousand won deposit and also pay compensation for the delay. The court said the pandemic constitutes the terms of contract stipulating “natural disasters and other reasons” and the mandatory 14-day quarantine is considered a government order. The court ruled that the plaintiff can cancel the travel without having to pay penalty fees.
