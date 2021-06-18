RULING ON TRAVEL CANCELLATION FEE News Today 입력 2021.06.18 (15:22) 수정 2021.06.18 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A local court has ordered a travel agency to return a down payment to a newly wed couple who canceled their honeymoon due to COVID-19. The Incheon District Court has sided with the plaintiff and ordered the firm to refund the 400-thousand won deposit and also pay compensation for the delay. The court said the pandemic constitutes the terms of contract stipulating “natural disasters and other reasons” and the mandatory 14-day quarantine is considered a government order. The court ruled that the plaintiff can cancel the travel without having to pay penalty fees.

RULING ON TRAVEL CANCELLATION FEE

입력 2021-06-18 15:22:01 수정 2021-06-18 16:46:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A local court has ordered a travel agency to return a down payment to a newly wed couple who canceled their honeymoon due to COVID-19. The Incheon District Court has sided with the plaintiff and ordered the firm to refund the 400-thousand won deposit and also pay compensation for the delay. The court said the pandemic constitutes the terms of contract stipulating “natural disasters and other reasons” and the mandatory 14-day quarantine is considered a government order. The court ruled that the plaintiff can cancel the travel without having to pay penalty fees.