[Anchor Lead]
A local court has ordered a travel agency to return a down payment to a newly wed couple who canceled their honeymoon due to COVID-19. The Incheon District Court has sided with the plaintiff and ordered the firm to refund the 400-thousand won deposit and also pay compensation for the delay. The court said the pandemic constitutes the terms of contract stipulating “natural disasters and other reasons” and the mandatory 14-day quarantine is considered a government order. The court ruled that the plaintiff can cancel the travel without having to pay penalty fees.
- RULING ON TRAVEL CANCELLATION FEE
- 입력 2021-06-18 15:22:01
- 수정2021-06-18 16:46:26
