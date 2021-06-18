기사 본문 영역
The Justice Ministry has issued a prior notice of revised regulations that institute changes to prosecutors offices. Under the plan, a new department for human rights protection will be installed at the eight district prosecutors offices nationwide while some offices will see the merger of their anti-corruption and violent crime units. The revision however excludes the controversial move to have prosecutors obtain the justice minister’s approval when opening a direct investigation. Ordinary criminal divisions will also be allowed to directly investigate economic crimes related to people’s daily life. The ministry will gather opinions regarding the legislative changes from related agencies including the Supreme Prosecutors Office through June 22.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday chaired a strategy meeting on innovative growth and unveiled plans to develop more than 100 ultra small public satellites by the year 2031. Hong said the governments seeks to acquire satellite frequency bands at an early date and launch 14 communication satellites by 2031 in an effort to secure an edge in the related global market that is key to 6G or sixth generation mobile services. The minister pledged to lay the groundwork to sharpen competitiveness in connected sectors such as Urban Air Mobility and intelligence-based maritime logistics.
