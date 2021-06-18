REMAINS OF SOLDIER BROUGHT BACK HOME

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
It's been 71 years since the Korean War began. The remains of many soldiers who gave their lives for their home country have yet to be found. The Defense Ministry has managed to bring the remains of one of them to his hometown after seven decades.
[Pkg]
The remains of a soldier who perished in the Korean War at a tender age of 23 are brought to the National Cemetery.
[Soundbite] "A moment of silence."
August 1951. South Korea fought a long, fierce battle against the North Korean army in Inje, Gangwon-do Province. Staff sergeant Cho Chang-shik died in the line of duty. His remains have been finally brought to his hometown in Goesan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, after 70 years.
[Soundbite] Cho Chul-joo(Nephew of late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik) : "I wish my uncle can rest in peace after returning to his family. I hope he will reunite with his siblings and parents in heaven."
The soldier's remains were found in 2017 as part of a project carried out by the Ministry of Defense. But it took a while to identify them genetically. Last year, they were finally identified through a comparison with his nephew's DNA sample.
[Soundbite] Ko Chang-jun(ROK Army 37th Infantry Division) : "We can live in prosperity in Korea thanks to the sacrifices of heroes including late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik."
The late Cho Chang-shik is an unsung hero, whose name had been unknown for many decades. At long last, he can finally rest in peace in his hometown.
It's been 71 years since the Korean War began. The remains of many soldiers who gave their lives for their home country have yet to be found. The Defense Ministry has managed to bring the remains of one of them to his hometown after seven decades.
[Pkg]
The remains of a soldier who perished in the Korean War at a tender age of 23 are brought to the National Cemetery.
[Soundbite] "A moment of silence."
August 1951. South Korea fought a long, fierce battle against the North Korean army in Inje, Gangwon-do Province. Staff sergeant Cho Chang-shik died in the line of duty. His remains have been finally brought to his hometown in Goesan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, after 70 years.
[Soundbite] Cho Chul-joo(Nephew of late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik) : "I wish my uncle can rest in peace after returning to his family. I hope he will reunite with his siblings and parents in heaven."
The soldier's remains were found in 2017 as part of a project carried out by the Ministry of Defense. But it took a while to identify them genetically. Last year, they were finally identified through a comparison with his nephew's DNA sample.
[Soundbite] Ko Chang-jun(ROK Army 37th Infantry Division) : "We can live in prosperity in Korea thanks to the sacrifices of heroes including late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik."
The late Cho Chang-shik is an unsung hero, whose name had been unknown for many decades. At long last, he can finally rest in peace in his hometown.
- REMAINS OF SOLDIER BROUGHT BACK HOME
-
- 입력 2021-06-18 15:22:02
- 수정2021-06-18 16:46:27
[Anchor Lead]
It's been 71 years since the Korean War began. The remains of many soldiers who gave their lives for their home country have yet to be found. The Defense Ministry has managed to bring the remains of one of them to his hometown after seven decades.
[Pkg]
The remains of a soldier who perished in the Korean War at a tender age of 23 are brought to the National Cemetery.
[Soundbite] "A moment of silence."
August 1951. South Korea fought a long, fierce battle against the North Korean army in Inje, Gangwon-do Province. Staff sergeant Cho Chang-shik died in the line of duty. His remains have been finally brought to his hometown in Goesan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, after 70 years.
[Soundbite] Cho Chul-joo(Nephew of late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik) : "I wish my uncle can rest in peace after returning to his family. I hope he will reunite with his siblings and parents in heaven."
The soldier's remains were found in 2017 as part of a project carried out by the Ministry of Defense. But it took a while to identify them genetically. Last year, they were finally identified through a comparison with his nephew's DNA sample.
[Soundbite] Ko Chang-jun(ROK Army 37th Infantry Division) : "We can live in prosperity in Korea thanks to the sacrifices of heroes including late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik."
The late Cho Chang-shik is an unsung hero, whose name had been unknown for many decades. At long last, he can finally rest in peace in his hometown.
It's been 71 years since the Korean War began. The remains of many soldiers who gave their lives for their home country have yet to be found. The Defense Ministry has managed to bring the remains of one of them to his hometown after seven decades.
[Pkg]
The remains of a soldier who perished in the Korean War at a tender age of 23 are brought to the National Cemetery.
[Soundbite] "A moment of silence."
August 1951. South Korea fought a long, fierce battle against the North Korean army in Inje, Gangwon-do Province. Staff sergeant Cho Chang-shik died in the line of duty. His remains have been finally brought to his hometown in Goesan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, after 70 years.
[Soundbite] Cho Chul-joo(Nephew of late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik) : "I wish my uncle can rest in peace after returning to his family. I hope he will reunite with his siblings and parents in heaven."
The soldier's remains were found in 2017 as part of a project carried out by the Ministry of Defense. But it took a while to identify them genetically. Last year, they were finally identified through a comparison with his nephew's DNA sample.
[Soundbite] Ko Chang-jun(ROK Army 37th Infantry Division) : "We can live in prosperity in Korea thanks to the sacrifices of heroes including late Staff Sergeant Cho Chang-shik."
The late Cho Chang-shik is an unsung hero, whose name had been unknown for many decades. At long last, he can finally rest in peace in his hometown.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-