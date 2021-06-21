S. KOREA TO EASE DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.06.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.06.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has decided to ease social distancing measures from July. More people will be allowed at private gatherings including those held in the greater Seoul area. Bars and clubs will be allowed to stay open until midnight. The government has announced revised COVID-19 restrictions.



[Pkg]



A ban on gatherings of five or more was enforced last December.



[Soundbite] Chung Tae-hee(Dec. 2020) : "In the past, I didn't even think of visiting Myeong-dong during the year-end season, but nowadays it's very deserted."



Restrictions on private gatherings will be eased for the first time in half a year. Under the revised Level 2 restrictions, private gatherings of up to eight are allowed. No restrictions will apply to gatherings of immediate family members. During a two-week transition period, gatherings of up to six will be permitted in the greater Seoul area. As more than half of the infections occur in the Seoul metropolitan area, social distancing measures will be relaxed in phases in accordance with the COVID-19 situation.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "We will have a two-week transition period to stay safe. I ask for your understanding, as the public has yet to develop immunity to the virus."



Restaurants, cafes and singing rooms will be permitted to stay open until midnight. Bars and clubs will be allowed to re-open. They can stay open even when coronavirus restrictions are raised. Only their business hours will be shortened. However, the gathering ban will apply to nightlife entertainment facilities only at Level 4. Local governments will have the authority to adjust social distancing measures in line with local outbreaks and virus prevention capacity. Some fear easing COVID-19 restrictions next month is too early, as vaccinations of people in their 20s to 50s have not yet begun and prevention of virus variants is a priority. The government believes the goal is to guarantee autonomy while holding responsible those who violate safety rules. People who fail to comply will be deprived of disaster relief subsidies and must pay treatment costs.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-chul(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "The new measures grant greater autonomy but they also seek to hold responsible those who violate safety rules."



Confined and crowded workplaces must ventilate their facilities every two hours. Religious facilities are banned from holding activities that spread respiratory droplets.

