DISPUTES OVER EX-PROSECUTOR GENERAL News Today 입력 2021.06.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.06.21 (17:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The leadership of the opposition bloc began defending former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, as allegations are growing that there is a confidential dossier about his personal and family affairs. The main opposition People Power Party's chairman Lee Jun-seok condemned such rumors in a meeting of the party supreme leadership on Monday. He said despite the need to strictly screen leading presidential hopefuls, the circulation of such a meaningless dossier would make the people tired and annoyed about politics. Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party, called on ruling party leader Song Young-gil to immediately disclose the document in question. Song is the one who first raised the allegations of the so-called Yoon dossier.

DISPUTES OVER EX-PROSECUTOR GENERAL

입력 2021-06-21 15:22:44 수정 2021-06-21 17:51:33 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



