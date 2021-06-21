REFUGEES IN SOUTH KOREA News Today 입력 2021.06.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.06.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



June 20 marked World Refugee Day designated by the United Nations. In Korea there are people who applied for refugee status due to political and religious reasons, but were denied it. They are called humanitarian sojourners. Having no legal status, they have no choice but to receive unfair treatment.



[Pkg]



Omar came to South Korea three years ago because of a civil war in his home country of Yemen. He applied for refugee status but after five months of deliberation, his claim was denied. He can stay in South Korea temporarily as a humanitarian sojourner on a one-year visa.



[Soundbite] Omar(Humanitarian sojourner in Korea)



Omar wants to bring his daughter and son, who are currently in Yemen, but he has no legal right to invite them to a foreign country, nor can he travel abroad.



[Soundbite] Omar(Humanitarian sojourner in Korea)



Unlike officially recognized refugees, whose legal status is guaranteed, humanitarian sojourners are not eligible for most social security benefits, and cannot apply for permanent residency. Those on short-term visas are often refused credit cards and mobile phone services. They are also denied employment because they don't have a legitimate residential status. Many end up working without job contracts, and oftentimes are not paid on time.



[Soundbite] Lee Il(Lawyer) : "Humanitarian sojourners should be treated the same way as officially recognized refugees. That's how it's done in other countries. But in Korea they are not eligible for anything, only for limited employment permits."



There are more than two thousand humanitarian sojourners in South Korea. The National Human Rights Commission is urging the Ministry of Justice to amend the Refugee Act in order to improve treatment for humanitarian sojourners.

