[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, says that it is a "wrong expectation" for the U.S. to believe Pyongyang is sending an "interesting signal" towards a possible resumption of dialogue. In a statement released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim cited a Korean proverb, saying that "Interpretation of a dream is better than the dream itself." She added that the U.S. appears to be interpreting the situation in a comforting way but such will only lead to bigger disappointments.
- KIM YO-JONG SENDS MESSAGE TO U.S.
- 입력 2021-06-22 15:10:24
- 수정2021-06-22 16:46:20
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, says that it is a "wrong expectation" for the U.S. to believe Pyongyang is sending an "interesting signal" towards a possible resumption of dialogue. In a statement released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim cited a Korean proverb, saying that "Interpretation of a dream is better than the dream itself." She added that the U.S. appears to be interpreting the situation in a comforting way but such will only lead to bigger disappointments.
