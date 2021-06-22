기사 본문 영역

KIM YO-JONG SENDS MESSAGE TO U.S.
입력 2021.06.22 (15:10) 수정 2021.06.22 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, says that it is a "wrong expectation" for the U.S. to believe Pyongyang is sending an "interesting signal" towards a possible resumption of dialogue. In a statement released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim cited a Korean proverb, saying that "Interpretation of a dream is better than the dream itself." She added that the U.S. appears to be interpreting the situation in a comforting way but such will only lead to bigger disappointments.
