[Anchor Lead]
As the country reported new COVID-19 cases in the 300s for the second day, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol stressed that variants posed a considerable threat and though their effects on quarantine measures are yet limited, the government will continue to monitor the global situation. He also warned against complacency as new distancing guidelines take effect next month. Kwon said observing antivirus rules and vaccination are the two pillars to ensure safety.
The government has approved an enforcement ordinance to a revised Health Insurance Act allowing greater state support for pregnancy and delivery-related hospital treatment. Starting next year, mothers pregnant with one child can receive one million won in treatment costs and those expecting multiple children 1.4 million won. The figures are up from 600,000 and one million won respectively. The financial aid can also be used for a longer time, extended from one to two years since childbirth. It can be used not only for treatment but also to purchase medicine or medicinal supplies.
