PROSECUTION RESHUFFLE News Today 입력 2021.06.22

[Anchor Lead]



The justice minister is vowing the largest ever reshuffle of middle-ranking prosecutors. Most of the prosecutors investigating power abuse cases are expected to be replaced. The Justice Ministry is to hold a prosecution personnel committee meeting on Wednesday.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye reshuffled senior prosecutors early this month. He says the upcoming revamp of middle-ranking prosecutors is going to be the largest ever in scale.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice(Jun. 21)) : "(Does it mean most of the prosecutors will be replaced?) That's right. More than 90 percent."



Park is determined to promote or reappoint middle-ranking prosecutors in line with the bill on revamping the organization of the top law enforcement agency. Prosecutors investigating power abuse cases such as the Wolseong nuclear plant scandal and investigations into former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui will also be replaced. The justice minister cited timing and declined to provide more details on the matter for the time-being. However, some prosecutors have blasted the plan to carry out a massive reshuffle before the probes are wrapped up. Minister Park says he wants to finish the reshuffle as soon as possible. He says he has heard enough from Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo and explained the details of the upcoming revamp. Therefore, it is the minister's belief that there's no need to meet with Kim again. The Justice Ministry is to convene a prosecution personnel committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the criteria of the reshuffle. Usually, personnel decisions are made within a couple of days after the committee convenes. The results will likely be announced as early as this week. However, the matter will only be finalized after the cabinet passes the bill on revamping the prosecution service's organization on June 29.

