INSTALLMENT OF HYDROGEN CHARGING STATIONS
입력 2021.06.22 (15:10) 수정 2021.06.22 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that from July 14, installing hydrogen charging stations will be possible after obtaining approval from the environment minister. The change is in line with regulations under the Clean Air Conservation Act. Until now, setting up hydrogen stations were possible after acquiring construction and gas production permits from the local government. Under the new plan however, the environment minister, before granting approval, must consult with local authorities to take into account resident opinions.
