기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that from July 14, installing hydrogen charging stations will be possible after obtaining approval from the environment minister. The change is in line with regulations under the Clean Air Conservation Act. Until now, setting up hydrogen stations were possible after acquiring construction and gas production permits from the local government. Under the new plan however, the environment minister, before granting approval, must consult with local authorities to take into account resident opinions.
The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that from July 14, installing hydrogen charging stations will be possible after obtaining approval from the environment minister. The change is in line with regulations under the Clean Air Conservation Act. Until now, setting up hydrogen stations were possible after acquiring construction and gas production permits from the local government. Under the new plan however, the environment minister, before granting approval, must consult with local authorities to take into account resident opinions.
- INSTALLMENT OF HYDROGEN CHARGING STATIONS
-
- 입력 2021-06-22 15:10:26
- 수정2021-06-22 16:46:21
[Anchor Lead]
The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that from July 14, installing hydrogen charging stations will be possible after obtaining approval from the environment minister. The change is in line with regulations under the Clean Air Conservation Act. Until now, setting up hydrogen stations were possible after acquiring construction and gas production permits from the local government. Under the new plan however, the environment minister, before granting approval, must consult with local authorities to take into account resident opinions.
The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that from July 14, installing hydrogen charging stations will be possible after obtaining approval from the environment minister. The change is in line with regulations under the Clean Air Conservation Act. Until now, setting up hydrogen stations were possible after acquiring construction and gas production permits from the local government. Under the new plan however, the environment minister, before granting approval, must consult with local authorities to take into account resident opinions.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-