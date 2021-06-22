BTS CONTINUES TO WRITE HISTORY News Today 입력 2021.06.22 (15:10) 수정 2021.06.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With its new song "Butter," BTS has become the first Asian musician to top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for four straight weeks. In Billboard's history, only 13 songs, including "Butter", stayed at No.1 for more than four weeks in a row.



[Pkg]



"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. Since its release on May 21, the song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for four straight weeks. It bests the three-week rule of "Dynamite", the group's first English-language single. BTS are the first Asian artists to set the record in the 62-year history of the chart. Back in 1963, Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto claimed the top spot for three weeks. In the fourth week after its release, Butter remained strong in sales. Between June 11 and 17, it recorded over 110,000 downloads. The figure is down 20 percent from a week earlier. But it is over eleven times greater than the record set by the runner-up Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U." Analysts say the longevity is thanks to various remix versions released over three weeks. Butter also attracted nearly 26 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 6% from the previous week. In Billboard's history, only 54 songs claimed No.1 on the chart immediately after their release. Among them, just 13 songs, including Butter, remained at the top spot for over four weeks in a row. Having achieved the honor, BTS thanked their fan group "Army" for their strong support.

입력 2021-06-22

