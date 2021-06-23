U.S. RESPONDS TO KIM'S MESSAGE News Today 입력 2021.06.23 (15:04) 수정 2021.06.23 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's Kim Yo-jong says Washington has a "wrong expectation" about the possibility of resuming dialogue with Pyongyang. But the U.S. still hopes that the North will respond positively. Washington says its North Korea policies seek a solution rather than hostility and pursue a practical approach through diplomacy.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department says Washington is still looking to solve the North Korea nuclear issue through a diplomatic approach. The department's spokesperson, Ned Price, said he was aware of Kim Yo-jong's statement and hoped to hear a positive response. He added it remains to be seen if direct communication between Pyongyang and Washington is possible.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Department Spokesman) : "We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and we'll have to wait and see if these comments are followed up with any more direct communications about a potential path forward."



Price stressed that Washington's North Korea policies seek a solution rather than hostility, and pursue a practical approach toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo-jong said earlier that Washington had a wrong expectation about resuming negotiations and will be seriously disappointed. Her remarks come in response to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's comments in which he called the North's U.S. policy of dialogue and confrontation "an interesting signal." Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Department Under-secretary-nominee Brian Nelson said in a Senate confirmation hearing that the so-called secondary boycott was a strong measure that he would discuss with the relevant officials in the future. The secondary boycott refers to additional sanctions against entities and businesses that evade North Korea sanctions. Pundits say the secondary boycott could determine the future course of North Korea-U.S. relations.

U.S. RESPONDS TO KIM'S MESSAGE

입력 2021-06-23 15:04:06 수정 2021-06-23 16:47:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's Kim Yo-jong says Washington has a "wrong expectation" about the possibility of resuming dialogue with Pyongyang. But the U.S. still hopes that the North will respond positively. Washington says its North Korea policies seek a solution rather than hostility and pursue a practical approach through diplomacy.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department says Washington is still looking to solve the North Korea nuclear issue through a diplomatic approach. The department's spokesperson, Ned Price, said he was aware of Kim Yo-jong's statement and hoped to hear a positive response. He added it remains to be seen if direct communication between Pyongyang and Washington is possible.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Department Spokesman) : "We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and we'll have to wait and see if these comments are followed up with any more direct communications about a potential path forward."



Price stressed that Washington's North Korea policies seek a solution rather than hostility, and pursue a practical approach toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo-jong said earlier that Washington had a wrong expectation about resuming negotiations and will be seriously disappointed. Her remarks come in response to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's comments in which he called the North's U.S. policy of dialogue and confrontation "an interesting signal." Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Department Under-secretary-nominee Brian Nelson said in a Senate confirmation hearing that the so-called secondary boycott was a strong measure that he would discuss with the relevant officials in the future. The secondary boycott refers to additional sanctions against entities and businesses that evade North Korea sanctions. Pundits say the secondary boycott could determine the future course of North Korea-U.S. relations.