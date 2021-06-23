SURGE IN COVID-19 VARIANTS News Today 입력 2021.06.23 (15:04) 수정 2021.06.23 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Infections of COVID-19 variants are also increasing in South Korea, accounting for four out of 10 new cases this month. The government says vaccination is the only way out, urging the public to complete both shots.



[Pkg]



261 cases of COVID-19 variants were reported in the country in the past week. Of this total, 223 were the alpha variant and 35 the delta variant. Authorities conduct tests each week and estimates the average rate of variant detection for this month at 39.6%, meaning four out of ten cases come from variants. The rate is lower than other countries but it’s on the rise. The delta variant in particular is spreading, becoming the second most frequent strain after alpha. Officials believe infections from overseas are having an impact.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "In particular, Indonesia is in the midst of a variant outbreak including the rise of the Delta type."



The government currently designates 13 countries where the beta and gamma variants are prevalent as an exception to the quarantine exemption rule. Arrivals from these countries who are fully vaccinated must still self-isolate. But vaccinated people arriving from countries where the alpha and delta variants are more prevalent are exempt from quarantine. This is because vaccines offer better protection for these variants. Studies show that double doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine provides close to 90% prevention against alpha or delta infections.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Health Minister) : "There are scientific reports suggesting that current vaccines are able to cope with variants."



In the UK, most of the ten-thousand daily cases are unvaccinated younger people. 90% of hospitalized patients only received the first shot. Therefore health authorities emphasize the importance of completing both shots to enjoy the full effects of vaccination.

