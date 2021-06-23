기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced today that Minister Hong Nam-ki signed an agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Now two EBRD funds that help third world countries transition to market economies will each receive one million dollars each. Minister Hong asked the EBRD to strengthen bilateral relations between Korea and the lending agency and allow Korean businesses to participate in new cooperation projects.
Samsung Electronics held a virtual global event titled “Samsung Networkd: Redefined” yesterday and released new 5G network solutions. The next-generation chipsets for base stations, one of the 5G innovations marked by high performance and power efficiency, is scheduled to be installed in the next-generation high-performing base station lineup. Samsung Electronics hopes that this online event could help solidify its position in the 5G equipment market. The domestic electronics giant ranked fifth in the global 5G communications equipment market last year with a 7.2% share.
