YOON SEOK-YOUL'S STANCE ON X-FILE

[Anchor Lead]



Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl has changed his previous stance of not responding to the so-called X-File that has emerged allegedly containing allegations on himself and his family. In a tougher stance, Yoon now says that if the X-File was drawn up by the ruling camp, it would clearly be political maneuvering and illegal surveillance. The main opposition People Power Party is more cautious in issuing a response while the ruling Democratic Party has brushed off Yoon’s accusation.



[Pkg]



Just one day after the former top prosecutor said he would not respond to the so-called X-File controversy, Yoon Seok-youl shifted his stance. In a statement, he labeled the file as a dubious document and said there is nothing that would hinder him from standing before the public. He emphasized if that was not the case, he would not have been able to withstand the attacks of the past 8 years. Yoon mentioned that if the ruling bloc played a part in drawing up the rumored file, that would constitute illegal surveillance and it must take responsibility. Opinions are split over the alleged files and the degree of destructiveness of the content. It appears Yoon now believes that turning a blind eye to the issue will only fuel allegations even before his declaration to enter politics. The main opposition maintains a prudent stance, pointing out, there is nothing to say on the party level.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chairman) : "My assessment is that the rumored file holds no major significance, so our party shouldn’t act hastily."



However some from within the People Power Party argue that opposition presidential hopefuls should be protected. The Democratic Party criticizes the illegal surveillance claim as shifting blame and demands Yoon come forward and explain the allegations.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Prov. governor) : "Politicians must respond to all allegations and questions."



Meanwhile in a parliamentary interpellation session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum conveyed a negative stance on presidential aspirations held by Yoon and Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hyeong, highlighting that it’s not normal considering moral issues and political neutrality.

