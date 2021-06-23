기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SONG DENIES ALLEGATION
입력 2021.06.23 (15:04) 수정 2021.06.23 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said today that he did not create the so-called “Yoon Seok-youl X-file” but the former prosecutor general should undergo more intense public vetting than former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. When reporters asked him about his involvement in the list of Yoon’s illegal activities, the ruling party leader said that what he meant was that he was accumulating and reviewing the vetting materials.
  • SONG DENIES ALLEGATION
    • 입력 2021-06-23 15:04:07
    • 수정2021-06-23 16:47:03
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said today that he did not create the so-called “Yoon Seok-youl X-file” but the former prosecutor general should undergo more intense public vetting than former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. When reporters asked him about his involvement in the list of Yoon’s illegal activities, the ruling party leader said that what he meant was that he was accumulating and reviewing the vetting materials.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!