SONG DENIES ALLEGATION

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said today that he did not create the so-called “Yoon Seok-youl X-file” but the former prosecutor general should undergo more intense public vetting than former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. When reporters asked him about his involvement in the list of Yoon’s illegal activities, the ruling party leader said that what he meant was that he was accumulating and reviewing the vetting materials.

[Anchor Lead]



