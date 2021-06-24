DISPUTE OVER “YOON SEOK-YOUL X-FILE” News Today 입력 2021.06.24 (15:19) 수정 2021.06.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean political world is in turmoil over the so-called “Yoon Seok-youl X-files,” a list of supposed corruption scandals associated with the former prosecutor general and leading presidential candidate from the opposition camp. There have been plenty of speculations and accusations recently about who made the document for what reason. The ruling Democratic Party pointed to the internal power struggle within the opposition side while the People Power Party called it an outdated political instigation.



[Pkg]



At least three different documents claiming to be the “Yoon Seok-youl X-files” are currently in circulation in and out of the political sphere. One is a six-page report, which is known to be a summary of a pro-ruling party YouTuber’s coverage of Yoon. Jang Seong-cheol, who set off the controversy, told KBS reporters that none of the circulated papers is the one he had seen and maintained that the papers came from the pro-government camp. If his claims are true, it could develop into an illegal surveillance issue. Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, who was berated by the opposition side for mentioning the Yoon Seok-youl file, retorted that the X-files could have come from the opposition camp itself.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Democratic Party Leader(Jun. 23, on TBS Radio)) : "I suspect that the materials were gathered by the opposition party during the vetting process for the prosecutor general appointment."



He claimed that the files may have been created as part of an internal struggle within the opposition party and said that Representative Hong Joon-pyo, who is about to return to the People Power Party, should know what’s inside the document best. Hong immediately retaliated that he has never seen the files. prosecutor that it isn’t right for someone who had investigated people routinely to complain about illegal surveillance. The People Power Party claimed that the party had nothing to do with the X-files and lambasted Song for encouraging an outdated political instigation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Leader) : "If he wants to make such a claim, he should tell us specifically who made such documents when, where and why so we can find out the truth. It is my hope that he wouldn’t make such an irresponsible claim."



PPP leader Lee Joon-seok said that his party is in no position to look into the accusations of corruption involving Yoon since he has not joined the party. Meanwhile, Yoon’s supporters called the files slanderous and decided to launch a team responding to negative tactics.

