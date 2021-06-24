VACCINATION SCHEDULES News Today 입력 2021.06.24 (15:19) 수정 2021.06.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Reservation is underway again for those who reserved but failed to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in the first half of this year due to a vaccine shortage. Vaccination schedule for the first six months of the year is almost over, so the remaining shots are likely to be administered in mid-July. The government said that the vaccines are highly effective on the COVID-19 variants as well and urged people to get vaccinated fully.



More than 15 million people or some 29.4% of the South Korean population have been vaccinated with at least one dose. As the risk of COVID-19 variant transmission grows in the nation, health authorities again urged people to get vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Yoon Tae-ho(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "According to research findings, the alpha and delta variants currently spreading can be prevented through vaccination."



About 200,000 people who failed to receive their reserved AstraZeneca shots this month can make reservations again. They include people over 60 years of age and those with respiratory problems. They will receive Pfizer vaccines between July 5th and the 17th. Reservations can be made through the vaccine reservation homepage, the KDCA or local government call centers. Authorities have decided to administer vaccines to those taking the mock College Scholastic Ability Test in September. They are expected to be inoculated with Pfizer vaccines in August. As the vaccination schedule for the first half of the year is almost over, it has become difficult for the general population to sign up for “no-show vaccines” on social media sites. The government said leftover vaccines will be available only after mid-July when large-scale vaccinations are set to begin. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will largely be available in the third quarter. Meanwhile, a second shipment of 56,000 doses of Moderna vaccines arrived in Incheon International Airport on Thursday.

