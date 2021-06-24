NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.06.24 (15:19) 수정 2021.06.24 (16:45)

The Bank of Korea predicts consumer prices will rise 1.8 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year. It analyzed inflationary pressure from the demand front is growing. It also said the consumer inflation rate will somewhat drop, as underlying effects are weakening. But the central bank forecast the rate will still fluctuate around two percent in the second half of the year due to demand-side inflation pressure. The BOK added the core inflation index will continue to hover over one percent. The central bank aims for inflation of two percent.

Yongsan Police Station said Wednesday it closed an assault case involving the wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea, as it had no arraignment right. Police made the decision, since the ambassador's wife intended to exercise her immunity while victims didn't want to punish her. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and their families are protected with immunity and not subject to arrest or detention.

The Seoul Police Agency says drunk driving accidents gradually decreased over the past five years. The figure dropped nearly 25 percent in a year after the so-called Yoon Chang-ho bill was passed in December 2018, toughening punishment against those driving under influence. It again fell nearly 20 percent the next year. Deaths from alcohol-related crashes also decreased 52 percent and some 41 percent respectively in the first and second year following the passage. The police agency plans to strengthen crackdowns on driving under influence, as social distancing rules will be lowered to level two in the capital area starting next month.

