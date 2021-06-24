INSTALLING CCTVS IN OPERATING ROOMS News Today 입력 2021.06.24 (15:19) 수정 2021.06.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



One of the highlighted bills pending in parliament is about installing mandatory security cameras inside operating rooms. Lawmakers held discussions and neared an agreement on some issues yesterday. But they failed to reach a conclusion. KBS surveyed all members of the parliamentary health and welfare committee, which is deliberating over the bill.



[Pkg]



It was the fourth time the parliamentary subcommittee on health and welfare reviewed the bill on installing security cameras in operating rooms. It failed to draw a conclusion. But both ruling and opposition lawmakers say they are willing to pass the bill.



[Soundbite] Kang Gi-yun(People Power Party) : "Illegal medical practices in operating rooms, like ghost surgery or sexual offense, must be eradicated. This is a nonpartisan issue."



A survey was conducted on all 24 members of the committee about their stance on the matter. Fifteen members are in favor of installing security cameras in ORs. Kang Gi-yun is the only supporter from the main opposition People Power Party. Five members, including the committee chair, are either undecided or declined to answer. Four are against the bill. The survey shows lawmakers are divided on the installment of security cameras in operating rooms, which is the thorniest issue. But they are nearing an agreement on conditions for granting access to security camera footage.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-joo(Democratic Party) : "Security camera footage must be disclosed only when the court demands it or investigation agencies make requests with warrants."



One of the remaining issues is whether or not to make it compulsory to obtain consent from medical staff as well when videotaping operations. According to a government compromise, it is possible to record what's going on inside an OR when patients agree. But obtaining medical staff's consent must be a precondition if there are acceptable reasons. Victims of medical accidents oppose this compromise. They believe the clause on obtaining medical staff's consent could make the bill ineffective and even useless.



[Soundbite] Kim So-hee(Mother of late Kim Dong-hee) : "What doctor will agree to security camera filming? This is my body and I agree to the filming. Videotaping operating rooms should only require patients' consent."



Due to the unresolved issues, the subcommittee needs more time to deliberate. It seems unlikely the bill can be approved at this month's extraordinary parliamentary session as intended by the ruling bloc.

