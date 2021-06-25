NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.06.25 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.25 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



From next week, South Korean missions in the U.S. will start issuing certificates exempting quarantine for vaccinated people traveling to Korea. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that from Monday, the embassy in Washington and consulate generals in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Houston will begin receiving online applications to issue the exemption documents. Applicants are those who are fully vaccinated and planning to visit immediate family members in South Korea.

The Health and Welfare Ministry says it will provide 200-thousand or 500-thousand won in financial aid to 640-thousand households that have requested temporary livelihood support. The recipients are among the bottom 75% income bracket who failed to receive any other aid provision despite an income decrease amid the pandemic. The application period lasted from May 10 to June 4. The ministry said it received 820-thousand requests and after reviewing their income and wealth status, decided to provide 500-thousand won each to 560-thousand households and a 200-thousand won payment to 80-thousand other families.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-06-25 15:31:06 수정 2021-06-25 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



From next week, South Korean missions in the U.S. will start issuing certificates exempting quarantine for vaccinated people traveling to Korea. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that from Monday, the embassy in Washington and consulate generals in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Houston will begin receiving online applications to issue the exemption documents. Applicants are those who are fully vaccinated and planning to visit immediate family members in South Korea.

The Health and Welfare Ministry says it will provide 200-thousand or 500-thousand won in financial aid to 640-thousand households that have requested temporary livelihood support. The recipients are among the bottom 75% income bracket who failed to receive any other aid provision despite an income decrease amid the pandemic. The application period lasted from May 10 to June 4. The ministry said it received 820-thousand requests and after reviewing their income and wealth status, decided to provide 500-thousand won each to 560-thousand households and a 200-thousand won payment to 80-thousand other families.