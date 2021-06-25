기사 본문 영역

DP TO HOLD PRIMARY AS SCHEDULED
입력 2021.06.25 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.25 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to hold its presidential primary as scheduled in line with the party’s constitution which stipulates finalizing a candidate at least 180 days prior to the presidential election. Party leadership reached the decision in a closed-door Supreme Council meeting Friday morning. A spokesperson said there were some opinions on pushing back the schedule or having the party chairman decide the issue, but leaders eventually determined to abide by the council decision to not delay the primary.
