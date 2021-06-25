KOREAN-FINNISH MUSIC DIRECTORS News Today 입력 2021.06.25 (15:31) 수정 2021.06.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Several major orchestras in Korea have hired new music directors recently. In many cases Korean contenders had to compete for the posts against their Finnish rivals. Music fans find the collaboration between Korean and Finnish music directors quite interesting.



[Pkg]



Loud music fills a rehearsal room. The magnificent sounds of orchestral music are awe-inspiring. This Symphony was written by Italian composer Alfredo Casella, who was inspired by Dante's "La Divina Commedia." The new senior music conductor of the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra, Chang Yun-sung, chose this piece for his inaugural performance. The orchestra's previous conductor resigned last July. The position had been filled in by guest conductors. Chang, a seasoned conductor who worked with regional philharmonic orchestras, will lead the Bucheon orchestra for the next three years.



[Soundbite] Chang Yun-sung(Senior conductor at Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra) : "I felt enormous pressure because this orchestra has achieved a lot so far. I am determined to get ready to explore a whole new world."



The KBS Philharmonic Orchestra has hired a new music director - Pietari Inkinen from Finland. Initially the position was expected to be filled by Chung Myung-hoon. In the end, this highly recognized conductor from Europe in his early 40s landed the job.



[Soundbite] Pietari Inkinen(KBS Philharmonic Orchestra music director)



The music director of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Osmo Vanska, is also from Finland. In 2019 he became the first music director to replace Chung Myung-hoon in four years. With Finnish music directors leading the top-two orchestras in Korea, Chang Yun-sung's appearance is raising expectations about the potential of domestic conductors.



[Soundbite] Chang Yun-sung(Senior conductor at Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra) : "If there were no domestic conductors to choose from, that would mean something is wrong in every aspect of our country. If local conductors are not presented with opportunities, they can't gain experience."



The Korean Symphony Orchestra is also looking for a music director. The performance art sector is struggling to find talented music conductors as there's a limited pool of candidates who can meet the expectations of discerning audiences.

