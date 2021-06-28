NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.06.28 (16:01) 수정 2021.06.28 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choe Jae-hyeong has offered to resign amid speculations that he may join next year's presidential race. The BAI chief told reporters that he expressed his intent to resign to President Moon Jae-in on Monday morning, as it would be inappropriate to continue to serve amid such speculations. He declined to comment on when he would move into politics but left open the possibility of his presidential bid. Choe is now emerging as one of the leading presidential hopefuls in the opposition camp.

The ruling Democratic Party began Monday the process to select its presidential candidate, with the registration of preliminary candidates. The party's election committee will receive applications for candidacy from Monday to Wednesday. It will then draw lots to determine candidate numbers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. After holding a preliminary primary for three days from July 9, the committee will announce a shortlist of top six candidates on July 11. Currently, a total of nine party members have declared they will run in the primary to become the party's presidential candidate.

