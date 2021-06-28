기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on a controversial bill proposing to install security cameras inside operating rooms. According to the survey of 13,595 people, nearly 98 percent of respondents supported the bill, citing the needs to collect evidence for possible medical accidents and root out illegal practices like ghost surgery and sexual offense as well as better protecting patients' human rights. Just some two percent opposed the installation of security cameras in ORs.
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on a controversial bill proposing to install security cameras inside operating rooms. According to the survey of 13,595 people, nearly 98 percent of respondents supported the bill, citing the needs to collect evidence for possible medical accidents and root out illegal practices like ghost surgery and sexual offense as well as better protecting patients' human rights. Just some two percent opposed the installation of security cameras in ORs.
- SURVEY ON CCTVS IN OPERATION ROOMS
-
- 입력 2021-06-28 16:01:22
- 수정2021-06-28 16:52:39
[Anchor Lead]
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on a controversial bill proposing to install security cameras inside operating rooms. According to the survey of 13,595 people, nearly 98 percent of respondents supported the bill, citing the needs to collect evidence for possible medical accidents and root out illegal practices like ghost surgery and sexual offense as well as better protecting patients' human rights. Just some two percent opposed the installation of security cameras in ORs.
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on a controversial bill proposing to install security cameras inside operating rooms. According to the survey of 13,595 people, nearly 98 percent of respondents supported the bill, citing the needs to collect evidence for possible medical accidents and root out illegal practices like ghost surgery and sexual offense as well as better protecting patients' human rights. Just some two percent opposed the installation of security cameras in ORs.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-