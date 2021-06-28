SURVEY ON CCTVS IN OPERATION ROOMS

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on a controversial bill proposing to install security cameras inside operating rooms. According to the survey of 13,595 people, nearly 98 percent of respondents supported the bill, citing the needs to collect evidence for possible medical accidents and root out illegal practices like ghost surgery and sexual offense as well as better protecting patients' human rights. Just some two percent opposed the installation of security cameras in ORs.
