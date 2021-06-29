CHOE JAE-HYUNG RESIGNS News Today 입력 2021.06.29 (15:08) 수정 2021.06.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hyung, a presidential hopeful from the opposition camp, has resigned. Choe says he needs time to think things through. But political circles say his political debut is a matter of time. President Moon Jae-in has accepted Choe's resignation, but said he has set an undesirable precedent.



[Pkg]



Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyung notified of his decision to step down on his way to work. He says staying at this post amid the ongoing controversy would be inappropriate.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyung(Chairman, Board of Audit and Inspection) : "I believe it's inappropriate for me to continue my duties, because it could undermine the political neutrality of the Board of Audit and Inspection."



Choe declined to comment on whether he would make his political debut and run for the highest office. But one thing is clear -- he didn't rule out the option.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyung(Chairman, Board of Audit and Inspection) : "I want to take some time to ponder what I can do for the future of my country."



If Choe decides to seek presidency, it will be the first case of a Board of Audit and Inspection chief resigning before the end of his tenure to delve into politics. Feeling the inevitable pressure, Choe will likely distance himself from politics for the time being. Cheong Wa Dae says President Moon accepted Choe's resignation last evening and called his move highly regrettable.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-mi(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "President Moon said the chiefs of the Board of Audit and Inspection are guaranteed their tenures to protect political neutrality, and expressed regret over the undesirable precedent set by Chairman Choe Jae-hyung."



The chiefs of the Board of Audit and Inspection serve four-year tenures guaranteed by the Constitution. Choe's tenure was to end in about six months.

