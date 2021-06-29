기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.06.29 (15:08) 수정 2021.06.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Tuesday that people who received the first vaccine dose can go maskless outdoors from July but the mask mandate will inevitably return if virus variants spread in Korea. He said the risk of infection will naturally increase when revised distancing rules take effect next month. Especially noting the spread of the Delta variant, Kim warned that freedom without responsibility could cause a resurgence and asked officials to be armed with a sense of crisis and carry out special quarantine measures come July.
The ruling Democratic Party and the government held a meeting Tuesday and agreed to draw up a second supplementary budget worth 33 trillion won. The two sides also decided that Covid-19 relief payouts will be provided to the bottom 80% income earners in cash, while additional stipends will be given to 3 million vulnerable citizens. The extra budget will be submitted to parliament on Thursday for deliberations. The ruling camp and government seek to have the budget bill approved during the July parliament session for a speedy execution of the funds.
