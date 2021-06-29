PUBLIC REACTION ON REVISED MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.06.29 (15:08) 수정 2021.06.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government announced yesterday it will partially ease social distancing rules and a business operation curfew starting from July first. This is expected to help businesses and self-employed people. While holding out hope about the new measures, many businesses say it is still insufficient. The general public also showed mixed responses.



[Pkg]



A bar in Itaewon, Seoul In the empty store, the owner alone is making preparations to open it in the evening. Stores in the district have not yet recovered from the repercussions of pandemic shutdowns, which followed massive cluster COVID-19 outbreaks there last May. Their monthly sales have plunged to a tenth of what they earned in 2019 before the pandemic. Store owners appeared to be somewhat relieved by the eased social distancing rules. But they are not that optimistic, saying their sales will not significantly increase with the two-hour extension of operation.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-soo(Bar Owner) : "Social distancing measures need to be more detailed and public transport operations should be extended at the same time."



Bars and nighttime facilities in the capital area are getting ready to resume operations after a nearly three-month business suspension. Under the new social distancing levels, they will be allowed to operate until midnight. But they are still disappointed at the limited business hours.



[Soundbite] Choi Eun-jeong(Bar Owner) : "It is not enough for us to operate until midnight. This is a bureaucratic measure. We have been closed for a long time and we need to recoup the losses and pay rent. Therefore, our business hours should be longer than ordinary restaurants."



The general public is also showing mixed reactions.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-cheol(34-years old) : "Although I'm looking forward to gathering with friends, I'm still concerned even though I've been vaccinated."



[Soundbite] Baek Jeong-yoon(20-years old) : "It is a little premature, as many people have not received vaccines. But it is also necessary to relax social distancing rules to help the self-employed."



Small businesses and self-employed people, meanwhile, have filed a complaint against all lawmakers and health officials for the delayed legislation on damages payments.

