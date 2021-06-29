기사 본문 영역

BTS CONTINUES TO WRITE HISTORY
입력 2021.06.29 (15:08) 수정 2021.06.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language hit "Butter" has ranked number one on the Billboard's main singles chart for the 5th straight week to become the longest running BTS song to stay atop the Hot 100. Billboard said that "Butter" was downloaded 128,400 times from June 18 to the 24th, up 15% from the previous week. On news of the 5th straight week of charting No. 1, BTS members went to social media to express their joy and gratitude to fans.
