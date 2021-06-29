기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language hit "Butter" has ranked number one on the Billboard's main singles chart for the 5th straight week to become the longest running BTS song to stay atop the Hot 100. Billboard said that "Butter" was downloaded 128,400 times from June 18 to the 24th, up 15% from the previous week. On news of the 5th straight week of charting No. 1, BTS members went to social media to express their joy and gratitude to fans.
K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language hit "Butter" has ranked number one on the Billboard's main singles chart for the 5th straight week to become the longest running BTS song to stay atop the Hot 100. Billboard said that "Butter" was downloaded 128,400 times from June 18 to the 24th, up 15% from the previous week. On news of the 5th straight week of charting No. 1, BTS members went to social media to express their joy and gratitude to fans.
- BTS CONTINUES TO WRITE HISTORY
-
- 입력 2021-06-29 15:08:40
- 수정2021-06-29 16:45:20
[Anchor Lead]
K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language hit "Butter" has ranked number one on the Billboard's main singles chart for the 5th straight week to become the longest running BTS song to stay atop the Hot 100. Billboard said that "Butter" was downloaded 128,400 times from June 18 to the 24th, up 15% from the previous week. On news of the 5th straight week of charting No. 1, BTS members went to social media to express their joy and gratitude to fans.
K-pop boy band BTS' latest English language hit "Butter" has ranked number one on the Billboard's main singles chart for the 5th straight week to become the longest running BTS song to stay atop the Hot 100. Billboard said that "Butter" was downloaded 128,400 times from June 18 to the 24th, up 15% from the previous week. On news of the 5th straight week of charting No. 1, BTS members went to social media to express their joy and gratitude to fans.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-