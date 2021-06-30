기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Representative Hong Joon-pyo, one of the presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party, said yesterday that anyone running in the race “should be vetted fiercely to see if he is capable of running a country and if he and his family is morally impeachable in front of the people.” His remark seems to have targeted former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who announced his bid for presidency. Representative Hong also stressed that the People Power Party must ally itself with outside forces, the first one being the People’s Party.
- HONG'S REMARKS ON YOON
입력 2021-06-30 15:30:15
수정2021-06-30 16:46:20
