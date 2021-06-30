기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HONG'S REMARKS ON YOON
입력 2021.06.30 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.30 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Representative Hong Joon-pyo, one of the presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party, said yesterday that anyone running in the race “should be vetted fiercely to see if he is capable of running a country and if he and his family is morally impeachable in front of the people.” His remark seems to have targeted former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who announced his bid for presidency. Representative Hong also stressed that the People Power Party must ally itself with outside forces, the first one being the People’s Party.
  • HONG'S REMARKS ON YOON
    • 입력 2021-06-30 15:30:15
    • 수정2021-06-30 16:46:20
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Representative Hong Joon-pyo, one of the presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party, said yesterday that anyone running in the race “should be vetted fiercely to see if he is capable of running a country and if he and his family is morally impeachable in front of the people.” His remark seems to have targeted former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who announced his bid for presidency. Representative Hong also stressed that the People Power Party must ally itself with outside forces, the first one being the People’s Party.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!