HONG'S REMARKS ON YOON

[Anchor Lead]



Representative Hong Joon-pyo, one of the presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party, said yesterday that anyone running in the race “should be vetted fiercely to see if he is capable of running a country and if he and his family is morally impeachable in front of the people.” His remark seems to have targeted former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who announced his bid for presidency. Representative Hong also stressed that the People Power Party must ally itself with outside forces, the first one being the People’s Party.

