DP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.06.30 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



This time we head over to the ruling Democratic Party where preliminary registration for its presidential primary runs until Wednesday. Gyeonggido Province governor Lee Jae-myung is leading in various polls while other candidates trail behind him. Chung Sye-kyun and Lee Kwang-jae are campaigning together after announcing a joint candidacy while governor Lee is preparing to announce his presidential bid on Thursday.



[Pkg]



Former prime minister Chung Sye-kyun and Rep. Lee Kwang-jae visited Bongha Village in Gyeongsangnamdo Province in their first joint move after announcing plans to field a single candidate. Bongha is the hometown of former President Roh Moo-hyun and the two are believed to be conveying through the visit that they are the most orthodox candidates of the ruling party.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Former PM) : "Rep. Lee and I can produce beautiful synergy if we join forces."



Chung and Lee refuse to recognize any anti-coalition against frontrunner Lee Jae-myung but both of them seek to become the unified candidate to run against the governor.



[Soundbite] Rep. Lee Kwang-jae(Democratic Party(interview with local broadcaster CBS)) : "The primary is an interesting race between myself and Lee, both in our 50s."



Other Democratic Party candidates, with the exception of governor Lee, gathered at a book publication event hosted by Gangwondo Province governor Choi Moon-soon. Some analysts believe the gathering expressed a stance to keep Lee in check but they do not expect further moves to field joint candidates.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chair) : "It’s only natural to join hands with like-minded candidates determined to succeed and foster a democratic government."



[Soundbite] Rep. Park Yong-jin(Democratic Party) : "I am not at all interested in merging candidates or coalitions aimed at opposing others. In the meantime, we should make our own future plans and clarify our visions."



Lee Jae-myung is clearly targeted by other hopefuls in the DP primary. He has set up a large election camp and is trying to further expand his fire power.



The governor is preparing to announce his presidential bid on Thursday, online. The ruling bloc will conclude preliminary candidate registration on Wednesday.

입력 2021-06-30 15:30:15 수정 2021-06-30 16:46:21

