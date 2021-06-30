기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The number of new COVID-19 patients in Korea neared 800 as of today. More specifically, there were 794 cases, 759 local and 35 imported. This is the first time that the number exceeded 700 in 25 days since 744 cases were confirmed on June 5th. By region, Seoul and surrounding areas accounted for more than 83% of cases, Meanwhile, more than 15 million people or 29.8% of the total population have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
- RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES
