N. KOREA CHAIRS COVID-19 MEETING News Today 입력 2021.06.30 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Central News Agency reported today that a serious event associated with COVID-19 has occurred in the country and an extended meeting of the Central Committed of the Workers’ Party was convened. The North Korean news agency also reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un criticized top party officials for endangering people’s safety by not implementing the party’s important decisions about the global pandemic and national disease control measures. There was a detailed report about how some party officials neglected to execute their duties but the news agency did not mention what that serious event was.

