OH KEO-DON SENTENCED TO JAIL

[Anchor Lead]



Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don has been sentenced to three years in jail for sexually abusing his female staff members. The court says Oh committed a sex crime by abusing power.



[Pkg]



Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don enters the courtroom to hear his verdict for allegedly sexually abusing his female staff members.



[Soundbite] Oh Keo-don(Former Busan Mayor) : "I once again apologize to the victims and to the public."



The judges sentenced Oh to three years in jail and was arrested in court. They also ordered him to receive 40 hours of counselling on sexual violence. He's also banned from working at welfare facilities for children and the disabled for five years. The court has found Oh guilty of sexual harassment and indecent assault. The verdict says that judging from the defendant's relationship with the victim, it was a sex crime based on power abuse. The accusation of injury through forced molestation has also been recognized. The judges acknowledged that the victim suffered post-traumatic stress disorder caused by psychological shock and humiliation. Women's rights groups expressed regret that the sentence falls short of the seven-year-prison term sought by prosecutors.



[Soundbite] Seo Ji-yul(Busan Counseling Center Against Sexual Violence) : "This is not enough to eradicate sexual violence based on power abuse and establish gender equality. Those with power must face harsher punishment. We will not stop here. We will fight along with the victims."



Both the prosecution and the disgraced former mayor will decide later whether to appeal.

