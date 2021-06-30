DISCOVERY OF MOVABLE METAL TYPE BLOCKS News Today 입력 2021.06.30 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Movable metal type blocks containing Korean letters that were used right after the creation of the Korean alphabet Hangul by King Sejong have been found in downtown Seoul. They are presumed to be the oldest printing blocks to date.



[Pkg]



A neatly engraved Korean character the size of a finger. When pressed on paper like a seal, it reads "ryeo." The discovered characters look slightly different from modern-day characters. Shortly after the Korean alphabet Hangul was created in the 15th century, these consonants were used to transcribe Chinese characters. But they disappeared later. All these characters were discovered for the first time.



[Soundbite] Prof. Paek Doo-hyeon(Kyungpook National University) : "There is no doubt these hangul metal printing blocks are the oldest of their kind."



Some 1600 metal types dating back to the Joseon era have been found buried in a jar. The Hangul printing blocks are believed to have been produced in the mid-15th century during King Sejong's reign. Chinese character blocks were presumably made in the early 15th century during King Sejong's reign.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-chul(Cheongju Early Printing Museum) : "There are at least five kinds of metal types. Some of them are copper blocks produced in 1420."



The discovery also contains the components of an ancient astronomical clock that indicated time based on zodiac signs. Historical documents say it was invented by Jang Yeong-sil at King Sejong's order, but the real clock hasn't been found so far.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Yong-sam(Chungbuk National University) : "It's a unique day-and-night clock made using scientific technologies of the Sejong period."



The priceless relics were discovered in an urban development area in Insa-dong, Seoul. Judging by the diversity of the metal artifacts and different eras they originated in, the relics were presumably buried all together on purpose.

