S. KOREA REPORTS 762 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.07.01 (15:36) 수정 2021.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



762 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Korea as of July 1, 12 a.m. Authorities planned to ease restrictions in the greater Seoul area, but the plan has been postponed for one week due to a surge in cases. Private gatherings of five or more are still banned. Public facilities must close at 10 p.m.



[Pkg]



South Korea added 762 more cases of COVID-19 as of July 1, 12 a.m. It's a decrease from 794 cases reported the previous day. However, outbreaks in the greater Seoul area continue. Restrictions in the Seoul metropolitan area were to be eased on Thursday. The measure has been postponed by one week. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and district chiefs convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday and agreed to extend the current social distancing measures. The capital city reported a record number of cases since the start of the year.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor) : "We believe it's time to tighten vigilance again. Some districts in Seoul need to step up their disease control measures."



Health authorities have decided to keep the current restrictions in Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province as well. Private gatherings will be limited to four people for another week instead of the initially planned six. Restaurants, cafes, singing rooms and Internet cafes must close by 10 p.m. The gathering ban for bars and clubs also remains in place. From Thursday, vaccinated people including those in the greater Seoul area are excluded from restrictions on private gathering and are allowed to take off masks outdoors. Authorities will decide whether to enforce new set of relaxed restrictions from July 8 after monitoring the situation for one week.

S. KOREA REPORTS 762 NEW CASES

입력 2021-07-01 15:36:17 수정 2021-07-01 16:46:39 News Today

