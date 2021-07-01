기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

QUARANTINE EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES
입력 2021.07.01 (15:36) 수정 2021.07.01 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, South Korea will issue self-quarantine exemption certificates to international arrivals who have gotten fully vaccinated overseas. Both South Korean nationals and foreigners are eligible for the exemption if they prove that they received all the recommended doses of WHO-approved vaccines in the same countries at least two weeks ago. However, the mandatory self-isolation will still be required upon those coming from Brazil, the Philippines and 19 other countries where COVID-19 variants are spreading.
  • QUARANTINE EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES
    • 입력 2021-07-01 15:36:17
    • 수정2021-07-01 16:46:39
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, South Korea will issue self-quarantine exemption certificates to international arrivals who have gotten fully vaccinated overseas. Both South Korean nationals and foreigners are eligible for the exemption if they prove that they received all the recommended doses of WHO-approved vaccines in the same countries at least two weeks ago. However, the mandatory self-isolation will still be required upon those coming from Brazil, the Philippines and 19 other countries where COVID-19 variants are spreading.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!