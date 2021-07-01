QUARANTINE EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES News Today 입력 2021.07.01 (15:36) 수정 2021.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, South Korea will issue self-quarantine exemption certificates to international arrivals who have gotten fully vaccinated overseas. Both South Korean nationals and foreigners are eligible for the exemption if they prove that they received all the recommended doses of WHO-approved vaccines in the same countries at least two weeks ago. However, the mandatory self-isolation will still be required upon those coming from Brazil, the Philippines and 19 other countries where COVID-19 variants are spreading.

