LEE JAE-MYUNG TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT News Today 입력 2021.07.01

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung, the most promising presidential hopeful from the ruling party, has officially declared his bid for presidency this morning. He spoke of ensuring fairness as the spirit of the times.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung officially declared his bid for presidency by posting a video clip on YouTube and Facebook Thursday morning. The Gyeonggi-do Governor pledged to focus on pragmatic innovation of people’s lives so that citizens can actually see and feel their lives are changing.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Governor) : "Lee Jae-myung is needed for a Korea in crisis. Lee Jae-myung will make a new Korea."



The words “fair” and “unfair” appeared 13 times in his declaration address. Lee defined today’s Korea as a society of unfairness and inequality and cited “ensuring fairness” as the spirit of the times.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Governor) : "We can have a future only when no one is disadvantaged by following the law, when our country has no person or region treated unfairly, and when our society grants equal opportunities and reasonable compensation for fair competition."



He vowed to revive the economy by introducing a basic income program and create a reasonable working environment that ensures equal pay for equal work. Lee also pledged to supply sufficient basic housing so that no one suffers from housing issues. The Democratic Party's registration ended Wednesday. Nine candidates will vie for presidential nomination in the DP primary election. The ruling bloc is working on ways to promote the primary election over the next ten days. The first event is a Q&A session held Thursday morning. All nine candidates gathered to answer questions from journalists. Meanwhile, from the opposition camp, former United Future Party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and ex-Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo officially threw their hats in the ring. Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl declared his presidential bid on Tuesday.

